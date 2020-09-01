Lost God Download Free PC Game Full Version





About This Game

Criminals are despatched to atone for his or her sins within the historic forest. Here they are going to be hunted down by a horrible monster, a sacrifice to appease the wrath of god. You had been one among these exiles and simply as within the tales the monster got here for you. The very last thing you keep in mind is a blade coming proper in the direction of you. Opening your eyes you end up resting on an odd stone platform within the forest, all the injuries in your physique and tears in your garments gone. Lost and confused you start to discover the world round you to find the secrets and techniques behind the forest and your newfound immortality.

Experience atmospheric exploration gameplay in your journey via a number of breathtaking areas, from a vibrant forest to overgrown ruins and darkish tunnels. Secrets await round each nook, ready to be unearthed.

Find fragments from the historical past of a damaged world and reveal the reality behind the misplaced god and its legacy.





