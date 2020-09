About This Game

What helps you shifting forward?

In the world of “LING”, solely fists can break future, and solely sword can cleave the chains. Even although it means one other solitary journey, resolution is made to get to “that place” with utmost efforts.

Our younger man passing by way of the desolated world solely to attempt to entry the “final”, regardless of the ignorance of what problem awaits there.





