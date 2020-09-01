Im Lost Download Free PC Game Full Version





About This Game

Inspired by the film «Maze Runner,» I’m Lost throws the participant into the center of a small forest space surrounded by a big maze. You might want to discover the labyrinth and to discover a approach out of it. A particular orange labels are scattered across the maze. They will be activated, so the participant can perceive what components of the maze he visited and the place he was not but.

The protagonist wakes up on the shore of a small lake, surrounded by a maze of excessive partitions. To full the sport, it’s important to get out of the enormous maze.

Download Details

Title: I’m Lost

Genre: Adventure, Indie

Developer: Donbass Games

Publisher: Donbass Games

Release Date: 7 Mar, 2018

File Name: Im.Lost-PLAZA.Torrent

Release Group: PLAZA

Size: 3.86 GB





Download Now