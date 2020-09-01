Finding Paradise MULTi6 Download Free PC Game Full Version

About This Game
Dr. Rosalene and Dr. Watts have peculiar jobs: They give individuals one other probability to reside, all the best way from the very starting… however solely of their sufferers’ heads.
Due to the severity of the operation, the brand new life turns into the very last thing the sufferers bear in mind earlier than drawing their final breath. Thus, the operation is simply finished to individuals on their deathbeds, to satisfy what they need they’d finished with their lives, however didn’t.
Download Details
Title: Finding Paradise
Genre: Adventure, Indie, RPG
Developer: Freebird Games
Publisher: Freebird Games
Release Date: 14 Dec, 2017
File Name: Finding.Paradise.MULTi6-PLAZA.Torrent
Release Group: PLAZA
Size: 1.04 GB