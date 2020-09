About This Game

“You were lucky to stay alive, but will you survive?”

Far-Out is a hardcore first-person journey recreation, made with old-school quests comparable to Space Quest, The Dig, Full Throttle and so forth. in thoughts.

Follow the lone survivor of the Selene’s crew, researcher Zack Paterson. Find out what occurred to the ship, the crew, and methods to survive.

