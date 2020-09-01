Evie Download Free PC Game Full Version





A woman crashed right into a darkish forest not understanding the place to go, curiosity drives her to open a Pandora’s field that was by no means meant to be opened.

Evie is a brief first-person horror narrative that unfolds a mind-boggling occasion, set in the midst of an eerie forest that was left undiscovered for good causes. The story begins off by studying diaries left in an deserted home by a woman named Evie. As a participant, you’ll rapidly notice that nice tragedies hit her life and uncontrollably fell right into a downward spiral of despair.

Due to my work and Kensuke’s faculty, we had been solely engaged on it for 3 hours a day. Some days we simply wished to take a relaxation 😛

Unfortunately, we didn’t have a programmer so the sport won’t be excellent, however we consider we did our greatest to make it occur.





