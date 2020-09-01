Euro Fishing Bergsee Download Free PC Game Full Version





Bergsee (Mountain Lake) is discovered within the foothills of the Austrian mountains the place the surroundings is as spectacular because the fishing. This isn’t the place you’d anticipate finding a lake however those who learn about it know that this 15-acre venue holds some particular fish.

There are some pretty Carp as much as 36lbs however this venue is legendary for the scale of its coarse species which might actually develop on with no catfish current. With Bream over 19lb and Tench over 14lbs, Bergsee holds some wonderful specimens.

