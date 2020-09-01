Cyborg Invasion Shooter Download Free PC Game Full Version





About This Game

Story:

You are the one soldier that may save the world, because the Cyborg military has simply conquered it. Your goal is to gather 9 artifacts in numerous worlds; And, in your mission, destroy the Cyborg factories and their area over the world, utilizing a virus to take action.

Gameplay:

The recreation has 9 completely different ranges, goal in every stage is to gather an artifact, that’s hidden on it. Each stage is made with it’s personal fashion, akin to sci-fi factories, forests, snowlands and and so on. When the participant finds the artifact, he’s teleported to the subsequent stage, that are unlocked so as as you play additional.

Download Details

The participant has 4 varieties of weapons, in addition to melee weapons, akin to kicks.

The participant may accumulate ammo and healthpacks from the bottom.





Download Now