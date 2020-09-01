Cyborg Invasion Shooter 2 Battle Of Earth Download Free PC Game Full Version

About This Game
Game is sequel to Cyborg Invasion Shooter. Player character is once more cyborg soldier, who want to save lots of world. Enemies have conquered now world and there are 3 hidden artifacts in each degree, which participant want to search out to finish degree. Different enemies are defending these artifacts. There are completely different enemies like troopers, turrets and flying enemies.
First model accommodates 7 completely different themed ranges like: Village, City, Desert and so on.
Download Details
Title: Cyborg Invasion Shooter 2: Battle Of Earth
Genre: Action, Indie
Developer: Tero Lunkka
Publisher: Tero Lunkka
Release Date: 28 Feb, 2018
