Cyborg Invasion Shooter 2 Battle Of Earth Download Free PC Game Full Version





About This Game

Game is sequel to Cyborg Invasion Shooter. Player character is once more cyborg soldier, who want to save lots of world. Enemies have conquered now world and there are 3 hidden artifacts in each degree, which participant want to search out to finish degree. Different enemies are defending these artifacts. There are completely different enemies like troopers, turrets and flying enemies.

First model accommodates 7 completely different themed ranges like: Village, City, Desert and so on.

Download Details

Title: Cyborg Invasion Shooter 2: Battle Of Earth

Genre: Action, Indie

Developer: Tero Lunkka

Publisher: Tero Lunkka

Release Date: 28 Feb, 2018

File Name: Cyborg.Invasion.Shooter.2.Battle.Of.Earth-PLAZA.Torrent

Release Group: PLAZA

Size: 3.96 GB





Download Now