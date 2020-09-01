Crossing Souls Download Free PC Game Full Version





About This Game

It’s 1986 in California. A gaggle of pals uncover a mysterious pink stone that permits to journey between two realms. This gang will dwell the summer season of their lives in an journey that may get them concerned in a authorities conspiracy. Control 5 youngsters with particular expertise whereas combating and fixing puzzles with a purpose to save their households and the world.

Crossing Souls is an action-adventure set in a California suburb within the midst of a supernatural occasion that rocks the small group as grand forces siege the city. Control 5 characters: Chris, Matt, Charlie, Big Joe and Kevin, every one with their very own expertise and fight types. Change characters on the fly and use every character’s specialties to beat any impediment and goal your foe’s weaknesses. Fight in real-time, clear up intelligent puzzles, face off towards highly effective bosses and play particular ranges impressed by 80’s arcade video video games.

Download Details

Title: Crossing Souls

Genre: Action, Adventure, Indie

Developer: Fourattic

Publisher: Devolver Digital

Release Date: 13 Feb, 2018

File Name: Crossing.Souls-PLAZA.torrent

Release Group: PLAZA

Size: 1.04 GB





