CHUCHEL is a comedy journey sport from the creators of Machinarium, Botanicula and Samorost. Join the bushy hero Chuchel and his rival Kekel as they are going to be going through quite a few puzzles and challenges of their quest to retrieve the valuable cherry!

The reward? Cheerful situational humor, wild music and sounds by the band DVA and dozens of hilarious gags that heat up even the coldest of souls. Plus cherries!

