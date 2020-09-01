Candleman The Complete Journey Download Free PC Game Full Version

About This Game
Candleman: The Complete Journey is a singular puzzle platformer, the place gentle is each a welcome ally and a misleading foe. Take the function of a bit of candle who can burn for less than 10 seconds, and enterprise by way of an unsettling darkness of difficult ranges with a easy problem curve. Use your wits to beat obstacles based mostly on the mechanics of sunshine and shadow, whereas exploring a variety of enchanted environments as you search out the distant glow.
Title: Candleman: The Complete Journey
Genre: Action, Adventure, Indie, RPG
Developer: Spotlightor Interactive
Publisher: Spotlightor Interactive, Zodiac Interactive
Release Date: 1 Feb, 2018
