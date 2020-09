About This Game

The dragon egg is beneath assault! Slip into the function of a Dragonguard and fulfill your destiny – Use expertise and construct your protection to carry again the offenders.

CHOOSE YOUR CLASS!

Play the Sorcerer, Hunter or the Knight and defend the dragon egg through the use of your expertise!

BUILD YOUR DEFENSE!

Target the offenders with a crosshair and use the dynamic fight system to defeat your enemies!





