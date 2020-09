About This Game

Ativeil is a enjoyable and fascinating 3D puzzle sport. Cubes, lasers, teddy bears… this sport has all of them. Kick your mind into excessive gear as you attempt to remedy every puzzle, while listening to the stress-free music. Take your time to look at the numerous puzzles which are introduced to you and be taught the mechanics that may aid you remedy them and attain your aim.

Can you work it out ?

Download Details

Enjoy…





Download Now