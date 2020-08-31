Zwei The Arges Adventure Download Free PC Game Full Version





About This Game

Pokkle and Pipiro are two step-siblings dwelling by themselves within the ho-hum village of Puck on the time-forgotten floating continent of Arges. Pokkle loves making horrible puns and wears a tail for funsies, and Pipiro loves shopping for modern garments and has no filter by any means. Together, they meander by means of what appears to be a peaceable, monotonous existence of their sleepy little burg the place nothing attention-grabbing ever occurs.

Until one thing does, anyway! A mysterious masked determine exhibits up one evening and steals six holy idols from the native shrine. The self-proclaimed “Archduke of Arges” tenders a hefty reward for his or her return, and our “brave” duo jumps on the probability to go discover them – Pokkle for the glory, and Pipiro strictly for the money moneys.

Download Details

Title: Zwei: The Arges Adventure

Genre: Action, RPG

Developer: Nihon Falcom

Publisher: XSEED Games, Marvelous USA, Inc.

Release Date: 24 Jan, 2018

File Name: Zwei.The.Arges.Adventure-PLAZA.Torrent

Release Group: PLAZA

Size: 1.26 GB





Download Now