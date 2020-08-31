Zomby Soldier Download Free PC Game Full Version





About This Game

Introduction:

Player character is wounded zombie whose identify is Zomby. Zombie wants to search out blood bottle in several maps.

Gameplay:

Zombie participant have 2 completely different weapons, which want first discover in each stage. Rifle and Pistol. Also participant want to search out ammo clips. Every stage have hidden blood bottle someplace. After participant discover blood bottle mission is accomplished. Game consists of zombie enemies who’ve knife weapon. Player can even use melee assault, if no weapons discovered. Game additionally incorporates completely different traps, like ghost canons, fires and so on. Making sport tougher one hit to entice will instantly kill participant.

Game incorporates 8 ranges. 6 ranges have weapons and a couple of ranges solely chance is to sneak and use melee assault

