Wulverblade Download Free PC Game Full Version

Help Britannia defeat the Romans in Wulverblade – a hardcore side-scrolling beat ’em up impressed by classics akin to Golden Axe, Sengoku, and Knights of the Round! Experience a traditionally impressed storyline throughout eight marketing campaign ranges – or check your expertise within the recreation’s lethal arenas. Go it alone or crew up with a good friend in native two-player co-op. It’s time to indicate the Ninth Legion what you’re manufactured from!

It’s 120 A.D. – and the Roman military has seized management of the south of Britannia. Their aim: to march north and conquer the remainder of the island with brutal and bloody effectivity. The 5,000-strong Ninth Legion is making ready for conflict – however little do they know what lies in watch for them. Caradoc, Brennus, and Guinevere – guardians of the northern tribes – have rallied the troops and are able to wage a conflict in opposition to the Romans. The siblings bear a present that even they don’t seem to be conscious of; quickly, all will uncover its true energy.

