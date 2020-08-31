Wildlife Park 3 Creatures of the Caribbean Download Free PC Game Full Version





Create magnificent palm seashores with lagoons and bays. Animate these with dolphins, harmful sharks, big turtles, vibrant flamingos and lots of different animal inhabitants of the Caribbean Sea.

Let your park guests immerse themselves on the planet of pirates. Hurl them within the arms of an enormous octopus or on Sir Francis Drake’s steering wheel by means of the skies earlier than entertain on the stalls with dried meat and cocktails.

Title: Wildlife Park 3 – Creatures of the Caribbean

Genre: Casual, Indie, Simulation, Strategy

Developer: b-alive gmbh

Publisher: b-alive gmbh

Release Date: 22 Dec, 2017

