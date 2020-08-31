White Noise 2 Complete Download Free PC Game Full Version





About This Game

Enjoy a contemporary horror expertise with White Noise 2!

White Noise 2 is the sequel of the profitable White Noise Online. Be part of the investigator group, or take management of the creature and devour them! White Noise 2 affords a 4vs1 uneven horror expertise that received’t go away anybody unmoved.

Play with your pals

White Noise 2 incorporates a easy matchmaking system that means that you can play with your pals with out problems. Enter the sport, select your facet or go away it to luck, and begin enjoying!

Download Details

And the creature as properly!

As the creature, stalk your preys and hunt them with out being seen. Light can stun you, so use your powers to keep away from it and wreak havoc upon the investigators, spreading them to make simpler preys. Summon totems that may warn you of the presence of close by investigators, and forestall them from choosing the 8 tapes earlier than you end them off!





Download Now