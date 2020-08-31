Vesta Download Free PC Game Full Version





About This Game

Vesta is a witty 6-year-old lady who lives in a desolate underground maze – the ruins of a once-bright metropolis inhabited by people and ideal machines. Although this world will be lonely, she is saved firm by her buddy BOT. It advises her and encourages her to do the duties she is assigned, though it is aware of rather more than it lets on. In order to outlive on this passive but hostile surroundings, BOT will give Vesta an actual helper – DROID. He could also be a bit tough across the edges, however he’ll deal with bodily duties that might be unimaginable for a totally grown grownup, not to mention just a little lady. Besides, he’s the proper weapon to defend in opposition to the risks lurking within the stays of this deserted advanced.

Join Vesta as she explores numerous environments over 36 ranges stuffed with obstacles and enemy robots. She’ll want her brains and DROID’s energy to traverse this various panorama, correctly handle the little power left within the advanced, resolve the quite a few puzzles she finds in her path, and even struggle to outlive. But most of all she might want to uncover the reality of this story.

