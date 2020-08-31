TINY METAL Download Free PC Game Full Version





About This Game

It’s WAR in TINY METAL, the revival of Japanese arcade battle gaming!

Outfight the enemy with your personal military of foot troopers, tanks, helicopters, tactical automobiles, and fighter jets. Capture rival territories and lengthen your army energy over the sprawling map of Zipang. Follow the gripping story of Nathan Gries and reply for your self what’s — and what isn’t — value combating for.

Story

Play as Artemisian Lieutenant Nathan Gries as he instructions his models to victory towards the villainous nation of Zipang. There shall be a number of buddies and enemies alongside the best way with diversified factions, models, and skills within the 20 hours of single-player marketing campaign gameplay. Players should fastidiously contemplate various terrain, positioning for assaults, and strategic developments and defenses.





