The Last Hope Trump vs Mafia Remastered North Korea Download Free PC Game Full Version





About This Game

The Last Hope: Trump vs Mafia is the sequel to final yr’s sleeper hit “The Last Hope” during which you turned the President of the World. You are John Trump, the President of all Countries. Shortly after being sworn in, you journey to Europe for a convention, however your airplane is shot-down by mafia members. The Mafia and terrorists from all ex-countries be part of forces towards you. Now it’s important to repair this mess. You should to struggle with mafiosos, terrorists and robots from:

– North Korea, France, USA , Turkey, Republic of Moldova, Canada, China;

– All kinds of weapons similar to: Sniper Rifle, Pistol, Grenades, Sword, and so on;

– Means of Transportation: Trumplane, Trumpomusine, Train;

It will finally be your option to both give up and permit the Mafia to take over the World or nuke them as soon as and for all!

* Game accommodates buying and selling playing cards

28.12.17: v1.4 – New Update, North Korea & far more are ready you!

Title: The Last Hope: Trump vs Mafia – North Korea

Genre: Action, Adventure, Indie

Developer: Atomic Fabrik , Cristian Manolachi

Publisher: Atomic Fabrik, Cristian Manolachi

Release Date: 20 Jan, 2017

File Name: The.Last.Hope.Trump.vs.Mafia.Remastered.North.Korea-HI2U.Torrent

Release Group: HI2U

Size: 2.17 GB

Download Details





Download Now