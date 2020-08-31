The Apartment Download Free PC Game Full Version





About This Game

The Apartment – Psychological Thriller Game

The Apartment is bringing collectively fairly distinctive mixture of genres, mixture of first particular person detective action-adventure recreation and psychological horror with some fascinating puzzles, all tied along with darkish and heavy story. It is just not a pure horror and it’s not only a story journey both.

The Investigation

As detective James Sachs, you lead the investigation of a number of murders in your space. Young ladies had been discovered lifeless, organized and with unusual accidents that don’t make any sense. It’s as much as you to search out out who these ladies had been. Why had been they killed. And discover the assassin earlier than he strikes once more and remedy the case. Case which may show to be harder and difficult than you ever imagined.

Main gameplay of the action-adventure half focuses on detective work – exploring crime scenes, discovering proof, connecting clues, finishing easy phrase puzzles or physics puzzles and piece collectively the entire story.

Not all proof on the crime scene is essential for locating the killer. There can be plenty of unsuitable decisions you may make, unsuitable questions you may ask. So you’ll need to concentrate and take into consideration your actions. Before your investigation results in a lifeless finish.

Title: The Apartment

Genre: Action, Adventure, Indie

Developer: Shattered Mirror

Publisher: Shattered Mirror

Release Date: 26 Jan, 2018

