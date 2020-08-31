Subnautica Download Free PC Game Full Version

About This Game

Subnautica is an underwater journey sport set on an alien ocean planet. A large, open world filled with marvel and peril awaits you!
Dive Into a Vast Underwater World

You have crash-landed on alien ocean world, and the one approach to go is down. Subnautica’s oceans vary from solar drenched shallow coral reefs to treacherous deep-sea trenches, lava fields, and bio-luminescent underwater rivers. Manage your oxygen provide as you discover kelp forests, plateaus, reefs, and winding cave techniques. The water teems with life: Some of it useful, a lot of it dangerous.

