Subnautica Download Free PC Game Full Version





About This Game

Subnautica is an underwater journey sport set on an alien ocean planet. A large, open world filled with marvel and peril awaits you!

Dive Into a Vast Underwater World

You have crash-landed on alien ocean world, and the one approach to go is down. Subnautica’s oceans vary from solar drenched shallow coral reefs to treacherous deep-sea trenches, lava fields, and bio-luminescent underwater rivers. Manage your oxygen provide as you discover kelp forests, plateaus, reefs, and winding cave techniques. The water teems with life: Some of it useful, a lot of it dangerous.

Download Details

Enjoy…





Download Now