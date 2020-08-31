Stellaris Synthetic Dawn Download Free PC Game Full Version

About This Game
Stellaris: Synthetic Dawn Story Pack offers an all-new means for gamers to ascertain their empire throughout the celebrities, beginning the sport as a Machine Empire — a society made up fully of robots. Unique recreation options and occasion chains will enable the machines to broaden as a robotic consciousness, and create an AI-led community that grows to galactic dominance
Title: Stellaris: Synthetic Dawn Story Pack
Genre: Simulation, Strategy
Developer: Paradox Development Studio
Publisher: Paradox Interactive
Release Date: 21 Sep, 2017
