STARBO Download Free PC Game Full Version





About This Game

Set in a horrendously blue world, STARBO tells you the story of a lifeless man’s journey by means of the mysteriously deep tunnels of the blue world, crammed with unusual messages and beings all attempting to inform you a narrative, the story.

Leo Cornell was simply one other common working-class man, attempting to make a residing underneath horrendous circumstances as a consequence of his evil patronizing boss, Jorge Blue.

Unfortunately, it wasn’t till the exact same day that Leo obtained himself fired, he additionally realised that his very personal existence had come to an finish.

With all of those ideas in thoughts, Leo would quickly start a model new journey by means of unexplored corridors far past the set actuality he as soon as knew.

Download Details

WARNING: This sport incorporates vivid graphics. Video video games (normally) might trigger seizures for individuals with photosensitive epilepsy. Viewer discretion is suggested.





Download Now