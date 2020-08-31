Shadow Tactics Blades of the Shogun Download Free PC Game Full Version





Shadow Tactics is a hardcore tactical stealth recreation set in Japan across the Edo interval.

Take management of a crew of lethal specialists and sneak within the shadows between dozens of enemies. Choose your strategy when infiltrating mighty castles, snowy mountain monasteries or hidden forest camps. Set traps, poison your opponents or utterly keep away from enemy contact.

One of the leaders of this crew is Hayato, an agile ninja, who clears the way in which by way of his enemies silently, together with his sword and shuriken. Samurai Mugen prefers a extra highly effective strategy and might defeat extra fiends at one time, however thus additionally forfeiting flexibility. Aiko is a grasp of camouflage when she distracts enemies disguised as a Geisha. And the road baby Yuki locations traps and decoys enemies in the direction of their lethal destiny. The mysterious marksman Takuma nonetheless, depends on his sniper rifle and takes care of the enemies from a distance.





