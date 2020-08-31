Rock God Tycoon Download Free PC Game Full Version





About This Game

Rock God Tycoon (RGT) locations you on the helm of your very personal band and on the trail to your individual rock future. Choose your character’s self-discipline from guitar, bass, drums, or vocals, then rent the remainder of your band earlier than hitting the highway to stardom. Manage your group and resolve when deadwood must be minimize. Fed up with the drummer lacking exhibits? Fire the slacker and change him!

Model your absolutely customizable characters with 300+ accessible objects, all exceptionally detailed, fantastically designed, and with frequent new additions. Everybody must pay their payments although, and also you’ll must e-book the appropriate exhibits and observe your songs to maintain the cash coming in; going from small city bars, to live shows halls and stadiums. Your band isn’t performing and is struggling to carry a word? Better put down that espresso to choose up that gauntlet and step on stage your self to point out them the way it’s performed. Gigging throughout 76 cities, every with distinctive venues, you’ll consistently be on the highway; whether or not it’s in a van, tour bus, or a non-public jet.

Download Details

Title: Rock God Tycoon

Genre: Casual, Indie, Simulation

Developer: Sebastian Nigro , Panos Tzimas

Publisher: EmberWulf

Release Date: 13 Feb, 2017

File Name: Rock.God.Tycoon-PLAZA.Torrent

Release Group: PLAZA

Size: 740 MB





Download Now