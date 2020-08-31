RESCUE 2 Everyday Heroes Download Free PC Game Full Version





About This Game

HOW MANY LIVES WILL YOU SAVE?

As a firefighter, you’ll should ask your self this basic query every single day. Take full management of each facet of thrilling rescue missions! Experience your metropolis via the eyes of the lifesavers and discover out what it means to be a real “Everyday Hero”! Keep monitor of a number of fireplace stations, a wide range of autos, a variety of kit and specialised workers so that you simply’re all the time ready for something. You’re town’s first line of protection within the combat in opposition to the flames! Are you able to tackle the operational command of a whole metropolis?

Take on thrilling and life like missions within the second a part of this thrilling fireplace division technique simulation. Come up with a method for each mission. Work in opposition to the clock to rescue trapped victims; select essentially the most applicable extinguishing agent for every scenario; use the obtainable sources of water and stop extra critical harm.

Download Details

RESCUE 2: Everyday Heroes is the thrilling continuation of “Rescue 2013: Everyday Heroes,” a recreation that has gained reward from followers and critics alike. Assume operational command of a whole metropolis’s fireplace stations! As Fire Commander, you’re answerable for the security of town and should be sure that your items are as much as the duty; irrespective of whether or not it’s a easy fireplace or a catastrophic practice accident. Improve your gear, deploy specialists to particular fireplace groups and coordinate journeys to simultaneous missions utilizing town map.





