Project CARS 2 Fun Pack Download Free PC Game Full Version

Pure sideways racing motion involves the Fun Pack with 2 new rallycross tracks—Circuit De Barcelona-Catalunya Rallycross, and Classic Brands Hatch Rallycross—and eight exhilarating vehicles together with two WRX runners, Matthias Ekstrom’s Audi S1 EKS RX quattro, and Petter Solberg’s Citroën DS3 RX Supercar. Superstar drifter and Professional Fun-Haver Vaughn Gittin Jr. then brings his personal model of enjoyable together with his bespoke offroad Ford Bronco Brocky, his heroic 900hp Ford Mustang RTR Spec – 5D, and his Mustang ’66 RTR, a big-block V8 Trans Am-based 1966 Mustang Fastback made particularly for Project CARS 2 by Vaughn and his RTR staff. Completing the Fun Pack come three of the quickest, most brutal, violent and epic rally vehicles in historical past—legendary Group B beasts pushing 500+hp together with the Ford RS200 Evolution, Renault’s R5 Maxi Turbo, and Audi’s Sport quattro S1. The Fun Pack is sideways-drifting racing motion assured on each floor, each time.

Title: Project CARS 2 Fun Pack DLC

Genre: Racing

Developer: Slightly Mad Studios

Publisher: BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment

Release Date: 19 Dec, 2017

