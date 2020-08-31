Panacea Last Will Chapter 1 Download Free PC Game Full Version





About This Game

Panacea: Last Will (Chapter 1) is an Amnesia-like survival horror sport with numerous notes, flashbacks and a storyline to let you know about what’s happening, in addition to monsters able to tear you aside at first sight!

The protagonist involves the mansion for the funeral of his just lately deceased good friend William. In a notice that had been written shortly earlier than his demise, William requested the protagonist to hold out his last request and destroy all of the paperwork regarding his research of black magic. William had gone too far in his analysis which resulted in unusual issues occurring contained in the mansion. Be cautious and bear in mind: demise is only the start…

Download Details

Enjoy…





Download Now