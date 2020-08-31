Outbreak The New Nightmare Download Free PC Game Full Version

About This Game
Enter an unforgiving survival horror expertise as you struggle on your life in opposition to oppressive odds. The horrors of Arzt Memorial Hospital have been just the start of the outbreak. As the an infection unfold throughout the town, native regulation enforcement fell rapidly. You now end up trapped in a hellscape with just a few remaining survivors. Scavenge the atmosphere for provides, face off in opposition to the undead and do something it takes to outlive. You have just one life. Make it rely!
Title: Outbreak: The New Nightmare
Genre: Action, Adventure, Indie, RPG
Developer: Dead Drop Studios LLC
Publisher: Dead Drop Studios LLC
Release Date: 5 Jan, 2018
File Name: Outbreak.The.New.Nightmare-CODEX.Torrent
Release Group: CODEX
Size: 4.05 GB
