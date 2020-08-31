MIND Path to Thalamus Enhanced Edition Download Free PC Game Full Version

About This Game
MIND: Path to Thalamus is a First Person Puzzler that throws you right into a improbable and surreal setting. You will bend the pure components to your will as a way to progress on this emotive, mindbending story. Now additionally in Virtual Reality!
Title: MIND: Path to Thalamus Enhanced Edition
Genre: Adventure, Indie, Strategy
Developer: Pantumaca Barcelona , @CarlosGameDev , Dani Navarro , Luka Nieto
Publisher: Talking About Media
Release Date: 3 Nov, 2015
File Name: MIND Path to Thalamus Enhanced Edition-PLAZA.torrent
Release Group: PLAZA
Size: 2.67 GB
Download Details