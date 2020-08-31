Lowpoly Hero Download Free PC Game Full Version





You play as the primary protagonist, Hero. You have your trusty sword and defend. There’s a kingdom with a lacking princess that wants a hero to seek out her and save her. With all of the cliches in place you embark in your journey to save lots of her and vanquish any enemies that stand in your means.

Explore open ranges, each degree begins unlocked. Bring potions to assist help you in your quest. Collect compulsory gold cash to buy these potions. Slay over 50 totally different sorts of enemies, battle bosses… both separately or abruptly within the closing space! 101 areas to discover at your leisure, or keep on the town and battle enemies proper within the area.

Title: Lowpoly Hero

Genre: Action, Adventure, Casual, Indie, RPG

Developer: Know Such Luck, LLC

Publisher: Know Such Luck, LLC

Release Date: 24 Jan, 2018

