InnerSpace Download Free PC Game Full Version

Your biggest journey is inside.

In the ultimate days of the Inverse, it’s essential to assist the Archaeologist get better the final remaining recollections earlier than they’re misplaced perpetually. Fly by way of historical skies and deserted oceans to find the misplaced historical past of this fading realm, the place whole civilizations have died, but their gods nonetheless wander.

InnerSpace is an exploration flying recreation set within the Inverse, a world of inside-out planets the place gravity pulls outward as a substitute of in. InnerSpace started as a venture amongst school mates and advanced right into a profitable Kickstarter marketing campaign in 2014. After years of growth, PolyKnight is proud to welcome you to the Inverse. Your biggest journey is inside.

