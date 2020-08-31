Homeworld Deserts of Kharak v1.3 Download Free PC Game Full Version





HOMEWORLD: DESERTS OF KHARAK

A ground-based RTS prequel to the basic Homeworld video games. Assemble your fleet and make them victory on the shifting sands of Kharak on this compelling technique sport. Crafted by Blackbird Interactive, a studio based by veterans of Homeworld and Company of Heroes, Homeworld: Deserts of Kharak takes gamers to the deserts of Kharak the place hazard lurks over each dune.

In Deserts of Kharak’s marketing campaign, an anomaly is found deep within the southern desert. An expedition is distributed, however the story just isn’t that straightforward. Discover the story of Rachel S’jet as she leads her folks on a quest to search out their future in an thrilling marketing campaign.





