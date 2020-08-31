Guild of Dungeoneering Ice Cream Headaches Download Free PC Game Full Version





About This Game

Become the final word Dungeon Master as you bribe, entice and coax your heroes by way of their adventures on a quest to revive your guild to its final glory!

Guild of Dungeoneering is a turn-based dungeon crawler with a twist: as an alternative of controlling the hero you construct the dungeon round him. Using playing cards drawn out of your Guild decks, you lay down rooms, monsters, traps and naturally loot! Meanwhile your hero is making his personal selections on the place to go and what to struggle. But will he be sturdy sufficient to tackle the dungeon’s overlord? In between dungeon runs you handle your Guild, constructing new rooms to draw new courses of adventurer and to develop your decks of playing cards with extra highly effective gadgets and occasions.

Release Note

The sport is up to date to v1.11.





