Full Metal Furies Download Free PC Game Full Version

From the creators of Rogue Legacy comes a “true-cooperative” motion RPG. FULL METAL FURIES places an emphasis on staff play with a singular fight system the place everyone seems to be vital. Work collectively to defeat particular enemies, string organics combos to deal large injury, and save a wartorn world that’s battling itself to extinction. Play on the sofa or on-line with associates, and make it a celebration for as much as 4 gamers! Or go solo in single-player, and exhibit your abilities by way of a Pick 2 quick-switch system that retains all of the nuances of multi-play.

Title: Full Metal Furies

Genre: Action, Adventure, Indie, RPG

Developer: Cellar Door Games

Publisher: Cellar Door Games

Release Date: 17 Jan, 2018

