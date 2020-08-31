Friday the 13th The Game Download Free PC Game Full Version





Friday the thirteenth: The Game is a third-person horror, survival sport the place gamers tackle the function of a teen counselor, or for the primary time ever, Jason Voorhees. You and 6 different unfortunate souls will do every little thing attainable to flee and survive whereas probably the most well-known killer on the planet tracks you down and brutally slaughters you. Friday the thirteenth: The Game will try to provide each single participant the instruments to outlive, escape and even attempt to take down the person who can’t be killed. Each and each gameplay session provides you with a completely new probability to show when you’ve got what it takes not solely to outlive, however to greatest probably the most prolific killer in cinema historical past, a slasher with extra kills than any of his rivals!

Title: Friday the thirteenth: The Game

Genre: Action

Developer: IllFonic

Publisher: Gun Media

Release Date: 26 May, 2017

File Name: Friday the thirteenth The Game-CODEX.Torrent

Release Group: CODEX

Size: 4.98 GB

