About This Game

The biggest grappling recreation returns to tackle the world!

Customize each side of the match, out of your wrestler to the ring itself, in your struggle for the championship belt.

Title: Fire Pro Wrestling World

Genre: Simulation

Developer: Spike Chunsoft Co., Ltd.

Publisher: Spike Chunsoft Co., Ltd.

Release Date: 18 Dec, 2017

File Name: Fire.Pro.Wrestling.World-PLAZA.Torrent

Release Group: PLAZA

Size: 640 MB

Download Details





Download Now