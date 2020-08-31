Fallen Legion Plus Download Free PC Game Full Version

About This Game
Will you restore glory to your homeland or overthrow the monarchy and declare the throne in your title? Fallen Legion+ doubles the depth on Steam with Fallen Legion: Sins of an Empire and Fallen Legion: Flames of Rebellion bundled collectively!
Embark on a private journey with Princess Cecille and an enigmatic speaking grimoire to revive glory to your crumbling dwelling in Sins of an Empire. Or journey via a ravaged continent with Legatus Laendur in Flames of Rebellion and rally help to take again what the empire took from you.
Title: Fallen Legion+
Genre: Action, RPG
Developer: YummyYummyTummy , Mintsphere
Publisher: YummyYummyTummy
Release Date: 5 Jan, 2018
File Name: Fallen.Legion.Plus-PLAZA.Torrent
Release Group: PLAZA
Size: 553 MB