Endless Space 2 Vaulters Download Free PC Game Full Version





About This Game

This enlargement brings one of the crucial standard factions of the Endless Universe: the Vaulters.

Following the occasions taking place in Endless Legend, this cussed, and resilient folks have left the dying planet of Auriga, in search of a brand new residence to construct their future.

A Quest For A Promised land

The Vaulters have spent centuries in search of a house. Stranded on the world of Auriga, they needed to survive the cruel local weather and even harsher neighbors. Once extra among the many stars, following their uncontested chief Ilona Zolya, the folks that now name themselves the Aurigans nonetheless search traces of their previous in addition to a secure place to lastly name residence.

Title: Endless Space® 2 – Vaulters

Genre: Strategy

Developer: AMPLITUDE Studios

Publisher: SEGA

Release Date: 25 Jan, 2018

File Name: Endless Space 2 Vaulters-CODEX.Torrent

Release Group: CODEX

Size: 7.9 GB

Download Details





Download Now