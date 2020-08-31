DUSK Episode 2 Download Free PC Game Full Version





About This Game

DUSK reintroduces you to a world the place butchery and bloodshed should be mastered should you’re to outlive ’til daybreak. Inspired by Quake, Blood, Heretic, Hexen, Half-Life, Redneck Rampage and all of your ’90s favorites, and that includes a soundtrack by steel music mastermind Andrew Hulshult.

In THREE distinct marketing campaign episodes hand-crafted from straight outta the ’90s, gamers battle by way of an onslaught of mystical backwater cultists, possessed militants and even darker forces and try to find simply what lurks beneath the Earth. Featuring an enormous arsenal of badass weaponry together with noticed blades, dual-wielded shotguns from 1887 and an extremely vital grenade launcher, DUSK is unapologetic retro motion from begin to end.

Download Details

Title: DUSK

Genre: Action, Indie, Early Access

Developer: David Szymanski

Publisher: New Blood Interactive

Release Date: 11 Jan, 2018

File Name: DUSK.Episode.2-SKIDROW.Torrent

Release Group: SKIDROW

Size: 665 MB





