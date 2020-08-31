Dungeon Defenders The Tavern Download Free PC Game Full Version

About This Game
Dungeon Defenders is a Tower Defense Action-RPG the place you will need to save the land of Etheria from an Ancient Evil! Create a hero from certainly one of 4 distinct courses to struggle again wave after wave of enemies by summoning defenses and straight taking part within the action-packed fight!
Customize and stage your character, forge tools, collect loot, gather pets and extra! Take your hero via a number of issue modes and problem/survival missions to earn extra expertise & even higher treasure. Join your pals with 4-player on-line and native (splitscreen) co-op to plan your methods collectively or compete in PvP Deathmatch.
Title: Dungeon Defenders
Genre: Action, Indie, RPG, Strategy
Developer: Trendy Entertainment
Publisher: Trendy Entertainment
Release Date: 19 Oct, 2011
