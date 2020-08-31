Dungeon Defenders The Tavern Download Free PC Game Full Version





About This Game

Dungeon Defenders is a Tower Defense Action-RPG the place you will need to save the land of Etheria from an Ancient Evil! Create a hero from certainly one of 4 distinct courses to struggle again wave after wave of enemies by summoning defenses and straight taking part within the action-packed fight!

Customize and stage your character, forge tools, collect loot, gather pets and extra! Take your hero via a number of issue modes and problem/survival missions to earn extra expertise & even higher treasure. Join your pals with 4-player on-line and native (splitscreen) co-op to plan your methods collectively or compete in PvP Deathmatch.

Title: Dungeon Defenders

Genre: Action, Indie, RPG, Strategy

Developer: Trendy Entertainment

Publisher: Trendy Entertainment

Release Date: 19 Oct, 2011

File Name: Dungeon.Defenders.The.Tavern-PLAZA.Torrent

Release Group: PLAZA

Size: 6GB

Release Note





Download Now