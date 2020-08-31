Crysis Warhead Download Free PC Game Full Version





Pulse-racing new installment from 2007’s PC Game of the Year*: Play as Sergeant Sykes and expertise a complete new facet of the battle. An ordinary fight mission behind enemy traces turns into crucial once you uncover your enemies have captured one thing of significant significance to the following warfare. It’s all the way down to you to retrieve the cargo, at any value.

More explosive and dynamic minute to minute recreation play: new customizable weapons, new autos, new photorealistic places to discover, and a completely interactive warfare zone to dominate.

Enhanced human and alien AI: Intelligent enemies, larger challenges, and all-new ally squad help.

Title: Crysis Warhead®

Genre: Action

Developer: Crytek

Publisher: Electronic Arts

Release Date: 17 Sep, 2008

