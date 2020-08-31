Crimson Metal Episode III Download Free PC Game Full Version





About This Game

CRIMSON METAL

Is an old style, hardcore, dynamic, brutal, difficult and atmospheric first particular person shooter expertise. We consider that within the latest years numerous fashionable video games misplaced the sense of accomplishment older video games evoked, as a substitute letting you effortlessly plow via the sport. In different phrases – this recreation shouldn’t be for faint hearted.

Story

Four elite counter-terrorism squads storm secret cyborg and biological-warfare weapon manufacturing services. But not one of the personnel, chief commander or the place for cyborg manufacturing are recognized. All 4 squads discover themselves in a demise lure with none likelihood of getting out or contacting the skin world.

As Adam Crimson, sole survivor of the Omega squad, you’ll undergo chain of psychological and bodily trials, which collectively are above strange particular person’ energy.

Download Details

Title: CRIMSON METAL

Genre: Action, Adventure, Indie, Simulation

Developer: Madbox Entertainment

Publisher: Madbox Entertainment

Release Date: 5 May, 2017

File Name: Crimson.Metal.Episode.III-PLAZA.Torrent

Release Group: PLAZA

Size: 1.4 GB





Download Now