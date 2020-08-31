Cook Serve Delicious 2 Download Free PC Game Full Version





Cook, Serve, Delicious! 2!! is the large sequel to the shock greatest promoting authentic, one of many few video games that offers gamers full management on how they need to construct their restaurant.

The recreation begins like some other morning at SherriSoda Tower as you are taking the elevator as much as open Cook, Serve, Delicious!, a platinum star restaurant that was surging in reputation due to your wonderful chef and administration abilities. Just then, a swarm of police encompass SherriSoda Tower. It appears the SherriSoda head executives had been secretly stealing funds from the corporate on the identical time they had been incurring a staggering quantity of debt, draining the accounts of the tower and several other of the companies within it, together with CSD. Just like that, the tower was closed and put up for federal public sale, together with every thing within it. It was throughout… the Cook, Serve, Delicious! restaurant was no extra.

Title: Cook, Serve, Delicious! 2!!

Genre: Action, Indie, Simulation, Strategy

Developer: Vertigo Gaming Inc.

Publisher: Vertigo Gaming Inc.

Release Date: 14 Sep, 2017

File Name: Cook.Serve.Delicious.2.-PLAZA.Torrent

Release Group: PLAZA

