Celeste Download Free PC Game Full Version

About This Game
Help Madeline survive her internal demons on her journey to the highest of Celeste Mountain, on this super-tight, hand-crafted platformer from the creators of multiplayer basic TowerFall.
A story-driven, single-player journey like mother used to make, with a captivating solid of characters and a touching story of self-discovery
A large mountain teeming with 700+ screens of hardcore platforming challenges and devious secrets and techniques
Brutal B-side chapters to unlock, constructed for under the bravest mountaineers
IGF “Excellence in Audio” finalist, with over 2 hours of unique music led by dazzling reside piano and catchy synth beats
Pie
Download Details
Title: Celeste
Genre: Action, Adventure, Indie
Developer: Matt Makes Games Inc.
Publisher: Matt Makes Games Inc.
Release Date: 25 Jan, 2018
File Name: Celeste-SKIDROW.Torrent
Release Group: SKIDROW
Size: 764 MB