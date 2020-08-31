Celeste Download Free PC Game Full Version





Help Madeline survive her internal demons on her journey to the highest of Celeste Mountain, on this super-tight, hand-crafted platformer from the creators of multiplayer basic TowerFall.

A story-driven, single-player journey like mother used to make, with a captivating solid of characters and a touching story of self-discovery

A large mountain teeming with 700+ screens of hardcore platforming challenges and devious secrets and techniques

Brutal B-side chapters to unlock, constructed for under the bravest mountaineers

IGF “Excellence in Audio” finalist, with over 2 hours of unique music led by dazzling reside piano and catchy synth beats

Title: Celeste

Genre: Action, Adventure, Indie

Developer: Matt Makes Games Inc.

Publisher: Matt Makes Games Inc.

Release Date: 25 Jan, 2018

