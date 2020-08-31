Borderlands 2 RUSSIAN Download Free PC Game Full Version





About This Game

A brand new period of shoot and loot is about to start. Play as certainly one of 4 new vault hunters dealing with off in opposition to a large new world of creatures, psychos and the evil mastermind, Handsome Jack. Make new mates, arm them with a bazillion weapons and struggle alongside them in 4 participant co-op on a relentless quest for revenge and redemption throughout the undiscovered and unpredictable residing planet.

Title: Borderlands 2

Genre: Action, RPG

Developer: Gearbox Software , Aspyr (Mac & Linux)

Publisher: 2K Games, Aspyr (Mac & Linux)

Release Date: 20 Sep, 2012

