Batman The Enemy Within Episode 4 Download Free PC Game Full Version

In this newest chapter from the award-winning studio behind Batman – The Telltale Series, each Bruce Wayne and Batman might be pressured into precarious new roles. The Riddler has returned to terrorize Gotham City, however his ugly puzzles merely foreshadow a good better disaster. With the arrival of a ruthless federal agent and the return of a nonetheless nascent Joker, Batman should navigate uneasy alliances whereas Bruce Wayne undertakes a dangerous sequence of deceptions. Which of Batman’s new allies will you select to belief? And how deep into the darkness will you let Bruce descend?
Title: Batman: The Enemy Within – The Telltale Series
Genre: Adventure
Developer: Telltale Games
Publisher: Telltale Games
Release Date: 8 Aug, 2017
